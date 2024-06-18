Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

