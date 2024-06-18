BranchOut Food (BOF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BranchOut Food to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BranchOut Food and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million -$3.93 million -1.07 BranchOut Food Competitors $7.28 billion $662.56 million 1.48

Profitability

BranchOut Food’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BranchOut Food and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86% BranchOut Food Competitors -30.58% -48.85% -12.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BranchOut Food and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A BranchOut Food Competitors 323 1313 1518 31 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given BranchOut Food’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BranchOut Food has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BranchOut Food rivals beat BranchOut Food on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.