Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The company has a market cap of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.78. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Homes Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.