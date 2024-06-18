Bluejay Diagnostics Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, June 20th.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 20.4 %

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

