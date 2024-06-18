bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 31,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 8,917,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,450. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 309,690 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

