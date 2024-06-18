Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $17,595.12 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $17,595.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,552.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT remained flat at $17.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 599.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 106,670 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

