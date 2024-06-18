BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.53

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 19548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,866,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after purchasing an additional 368,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

