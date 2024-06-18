BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,599 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter.

BGR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,164. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

