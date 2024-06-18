BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.35 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.35 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,488.75 or 0.99943756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00080894 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997148 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.