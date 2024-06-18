Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 331,200 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Origin Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $4.50. 203,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

