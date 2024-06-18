BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Down 9.2% in May

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 482,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.37.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 8,715.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 132,516 shares of company stock worth $222,449 in the last 90 days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

