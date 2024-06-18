BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
BioVie Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 143,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,548. BioVie has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BioVie
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioVie
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.