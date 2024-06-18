BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. 143,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,548. BioVie has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioVie by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

