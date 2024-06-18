BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,956. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

