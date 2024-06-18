Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.
In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
