Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

Benson Hill Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Builders Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 1.2% during the first quarter. Builders Vision LLC now owns 11,631,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,888 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 77.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 417,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 181,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.