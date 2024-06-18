Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 15.9% in May

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Benson Hill Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHIL opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
Benson Hill Company Profile
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
