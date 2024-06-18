Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BELFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $85.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

