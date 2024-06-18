Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 271,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,516,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette bought 5,300 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,175.00. Insiders have bought a total of 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

