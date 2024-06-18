Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Decreased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

