BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 10,582 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $504.18. The stock has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.