BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Has $1.58 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.86. 430,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,221. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

