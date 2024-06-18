Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded down $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 5,058,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.