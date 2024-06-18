B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $109.72.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

