B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,089 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,629. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

