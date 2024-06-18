B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 194,374 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,374 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 116,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,259. The firm has a market cap of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

