B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.14 on Monday, hitting $553.59. 631,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.17 and a 52 week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.