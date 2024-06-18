B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $675.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $682.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $615.54 and its 200 day moving average is $569.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

