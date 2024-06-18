B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 699.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 525,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.