B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,456,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

NOW stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $725.36. 1,074,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $727.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

