B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,731,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,131,929 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.38. 5,781,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.84 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

