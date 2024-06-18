B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,788 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.49. 813,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.