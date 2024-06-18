B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 68,320 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 164.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,353. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.61. 216,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,860. The company has a market cap of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

