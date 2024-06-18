B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 22,318 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,013,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,051.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 182,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 166,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,630. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

