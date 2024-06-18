B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 1,289,304 shares of the stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

