Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 13.2% in May

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 470,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.48.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

