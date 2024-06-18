Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

AVAH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 15,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.