Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Position Raised by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 469,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,564. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.21. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $94.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

