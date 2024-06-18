Autodesk’s (ADSK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

ADSK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

