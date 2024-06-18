Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Hits $186.95 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $186.95 million and $10.53 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

