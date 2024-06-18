Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,222,720.32 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.
- On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.
- On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $1,512,305.91.
- On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,569. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.70 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of -244.56 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
