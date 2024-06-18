Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Up 11.8% in May

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 402,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

