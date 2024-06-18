Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

