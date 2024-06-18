Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.28. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.