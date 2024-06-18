ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $1,059.37 and last traded at $1,053.76. 348,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,138,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,052.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $948.47 and its 200 day moving average is $888.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

