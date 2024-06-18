argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $448.00 target price on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $520.68.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX opened at $378.30 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

