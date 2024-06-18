Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.98. 1,614,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,629,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Specifically, CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,315.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,315.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,327 shares of company stock worth $4,551,399. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

