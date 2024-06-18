Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Update

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx Stock Down 3.7 %

ARDX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 819,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 145,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $1,032,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,722.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,399 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

