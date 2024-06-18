Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Applied Digital worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Plustick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.46. 12,815,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,748. Applied Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $749.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

