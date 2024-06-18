Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 136 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

MMC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.23. 298,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.35 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.