Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,351. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

