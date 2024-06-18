Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 112,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,417. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.